Leicester 'needed a wake-up call'

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester's players "needed a wake-up call" from boss Brendan Rodgers after sliding down the Premier League table.

The Foxes manager called for his players to "prove they were good enough to be at the club" after the FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest and Ndidi says it was an important message to get across.

"Kudos to Brendan as he is always there for us," said Nigeria midfielder Ndidi. "We needed a wake-up call and it really was when he said those things.

"We know what we want as players and for the club and we need to work harder to make that happen."

Leicester face Danish side Randers in the knockout stages of the inaugural Europa Conference League on Thursday night and Ndidi, who could make his 200th appearance for the club, sees the competition as a chance to take something positive from a disappointing campaign.

"Playing in Europe is a really good feeling," he said. "It's another great opportunity for us to be at our best and to come out with something from the season."