Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Why do we have LBGT History Month in February and Rainbow Laces in November/December?

To put it simply, LGBT History Month came first following the abolition of Section 28 in 2003. This was a legacy of Margaret Thatcher’s government, which ensured that no child would receive education about identifying as LGBT.

History Month first took place in February 2005 and has been held ever since. Mainly aimed at schools, it has over the years gained notoriety outside the education sector and many businesses celebrate LGBT History Month in one form or another.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Laces has been a campaign specifically for football as a result of a partnership between LGBT-rights charity Stonewall and the FA. Its main aim is to promote inclusion for all and to raise the profile of LGBT+ within the game.

Most clubs, including Brighton, concentrate their celebrations on the Rainbow Laces campaign. You only have to look at the last few years to see how we celebrate - for instance, large flag-waving, a huge centre-circle rainbow flag, pyrotechnics and the East Stand holding up the colours of the rainbow to make one massive flag.

A few Premier League clubs have also celebrated History Month in a smaller way.