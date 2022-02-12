Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was very similar to previous games unfortunately. It is the fourth game where we were ahead but took one point instead of three. It is difficult to take but we have to accept it.

"It was a very good first half hour. I was pleased with our performance. We didn't allow them too many chances, but they had transitional moments in the first half and then scored an early goal in the second. Then it was an open game; each team had chances. We had the clearer chances to win, but right now we are struggling to keep our composure and the structure for more than the first half."