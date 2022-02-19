Southampton v Everton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl makes one change to the side that started their 1-1 draw at Manchester United last Saturday with Tino Livramento coming in for Romain Perraud.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.
Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.
Everton manager Frank Lampard sticks with the side that began the 3-0 victory over Leeds a week ago. Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has missed two games with Covid-19, returns to the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Gordon, Allan, van de Beek, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Mykolenko, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli.