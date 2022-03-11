Crystal Palace v Man City: What does the form show?

Following their 2-0 win at Etihad Stadium in October, Crystal Palace are looking to complete the league double over Manchester City for the first time since 1987-88, when both teams were in the second tier.

City have won five of their last six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (D1), with their last defeat at Selhurst Park coming in a Monday night game in April 2015.

The Eagles have failed to score in six of their 11 Premier League matches against City at Selhurst Park (55%). Among sides they have faced at least 10 times at home in the competition, they have only failed to score in a higher percentage against Manchester United (58% - 7/12).