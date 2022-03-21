'Wembley (again)'
Wembley here we come 😉 #FACup pic.twitter.com/x2ApoFsBOi— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 20, 2022
Next round! ☑️ pic.twitter.com/p3FGLI4qGU— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 20, 2022
We're going to Wembley (again) 💙 Great 2nd half - we stay on course! 💪🏼🏆🎱 #facup #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/v421Wx05e0— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 20, 2022
