Brentford v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes two changes to the side which started in the Bees' 4-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.
Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jorgensen both earn starts, as Mads Roerslev drops to the bench and Pontus Jansson misses out.
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Henry, Wissa, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney.
Manuel Lanzini starts for West Ham after being involved in a car crash on the way to training last week.
Vladimir Coufal also comes in for the Hammers in their only other change from their previous league outing - a 2-1 victory over Everton.
Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma, who both played in the midweek Europa League draw against Lyon, drop to the bench.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.