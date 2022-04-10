Brentford v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Manuel Lanzini starts for West Ham after being involved in a car crash on the way to training last week.

Vladimir Coufal also comes in for the Hammers in their only other change from their previous league outing - a 2-1 victory over Everton.

Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma, who both played in the midweek Europa League draw against Lyon, drop to the bench.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.