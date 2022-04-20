Transfer news: Trio linked with Arsenal exit

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba says there is a chance he could stay on loan at Marseille beyond the end of the season. (Le Parisien - subscription required), external

However, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Saliba, who joined the Gunners in 2019 from Saint-Etienne. (L'Equipe - subscription required), external

Arsenal's England Under-21 forward Eddie Nketiah wants regular first-team football and has been linked with Leeds, Crystal Palace and West Ham. (The Beautiful Game Podcast), external

Brighton have made an approach to sign 18-year-old Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances for the academy. Edwards is also wanted by Chelsea. (Mirror), external

