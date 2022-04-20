Hibs job now 'a revolving door'

The Hibernian manager's job is becoming a "revolving door" because of owner Ron Gordon's impatience, says Aiden McGeady.

Shaun Maloney lasted four months before following predecessor Jack Ross in being dismissed by the Easter Road club this season.

McGeady was a Celtic team-mate of Maloney and played under Ross at Sunderland.

"Jack was doing a decent job, got Hibs to the League Cup final, then was relieved of his duties," said the 36-year-old.

"It was a bit much to sack him when the final was that week - a low blow.

"And to bring in Shaun, it's was a big gamble for both parties, but he didn't get enough time. They were seventh when he took over and they are seventh now.

"I think the pressure of the fans, the owners have reacted to that. It seems a knee-jerk reaction."