Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou joked the club's major shareholder Dermot Desmond called him for the first time in a year after the Scottish Premiership leaders' defeat by St Mirren. (Sun), external

Postecoglou believes his success in Scotland has really captured the imagination back in his native Australia. (Record), external

Cameron Carter-Vickers' fitness is a "day-to-day proposition", says Postecoglou with the defender missing Celtic's game with Motherwell before the midweek Champions League visit of Leipzig. (Record), external

Meanwhile, the Celtic manager expects midfielder Matt O'Riley to shrug of speculation linking him with Newcastle. (Sun), external

O'Riley believes he has boosted his chances of making Denmark's World Cup squad after starring for the nation's under-21 side. (Scotsman - subscription required), external