We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at 10-man Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Ash: After the red card, we should have been on top in the game, been ruthless and taken it away from Chelsea. That we failed to do so underlines the issues running through this team this season. There's a lack of belief, energy, commitment, invention and creativity. The Foxes look lost, fearful and lethargic.

Roy: We struggled to deal with Chelsea when they went down to 10 men - although the first goal was a lucky deflection off Amartey, the second was a classic counter-attack move. When we pulled a goal back, we looked a lot better and, in the end, were unlucky not to draw the game.

Stu: Not good enough - again! This is now a serious problem. Much as I like Rodgers, I’m afraid it looks like his time is up. You can’t keep wheeling out the same excuses endlessly with no change in performance. Why is Amartey still being used as a centre-back? He isn’t one and he’s not good enough. Change is coming - will it be the players or manager who go?

Ray: The worst start to a season in 19 years. Chelsea were there to be taken at 10 men, especially when Barnes made it 2-1. My main concern was our stalwart Jamie Vardy, whose finishing was akin to a pub team striker. You would normally put your mortgage on him scoring at least one of the four clear-cut chances he had. I am deeply concerned for my club.

John: The game was there for the taking after the sending off but, yet again, negative tactics by Rodgers ruined what could have been a rare win in London for City.