J﻿ohn Stones and Aymeric Laporte are part of City's squad after overcoming injuries.

G﻿uardiola says it is "important" to finish first in the group, which City will secure with a draw at Signal Iduna Park.

H﻿e warned City will need to be at their "best" to beat Dortmund and spoke of a "sloppy" first half from his side when the teams last met.

G﻿uardiola thinks Jude Bellingham is in the "perfect place" to develop at Dortmund because the England midfielder will play games.

O﻿n Bellingham Guardiola said: "It's not just about the quality, how he is leading, going to referees, this guy is something special in mentality. He’s already one of the captains of the team. At 19 years old that’s quite impressive."

O﻿n his own midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - a former Dortmund player - Guardiola said: "I will never forget him, what he has done for the team and for me personally. He is an incredible football player."

A﻿sked what skills Erling Haaland provides that he did not expect, Guardiola pointed to subtle movements in the penalty area, adding: "He goes away from the action to after be close to the goal. This movement is not easy for a striker. He is so smart in the right moment to make movements. Part of that is his worth ethic. He is one of the first to arrive at training and last to leave."