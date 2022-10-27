T﻿ransfer news: Reds join Guimaraes race

Gossip Graphic

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United can convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract with them. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese)

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport - in Spanish)

