Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is close to returning from a groin injury but is unlikely to be ready to feature against Hibs in Friday night’s Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is a doubt after suffering a lower-leg injury against St Mirren last weekend, which prompted a visit to a specialist on Wednesday.

Kyle Magennis returns from suspension while Demetri Mitchell is back in the squad after illness.

Lewis Miller is out with a fresh injury behind his knee while Harry McKirdy (thigh), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) all remain out of contention for Lee Johnson.