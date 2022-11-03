Can Hearts delight travelling fans and finish on a high?

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Istanbul

Robbie Neilson says Hearts' priority has always been the Scottish Premiership and he is not wrong.

This season's European campaign that has taken them to Switzerland, Latvia, Italy and finally Turkey will have given huge experiences to many of the players and a taste of what can be achieved with good domestic results.

Few will give Hearts much of a chance this evening in Istanbul, especially with an injury-hit squad and Basaksehir seeking victory to top the group.

However, with Craig Gordon in goal there is always hope. The 39-year-old will equal the club record of 22 European appearances and he and his team-mates will be cheered on by the 1,000 or so Hearts fans who have made the trip.

Hearts have not had the best of luck throughout this campaign with injuries to key players. Having a slightly bigger squad may be one of those lessons learned for the next time they reach the group stage.