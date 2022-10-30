'﻿Do Hibs have squad depth?'

W﻿e asked for your views following Hibernian's 3-0 win against St Mirren...

K﻿ieran: Great result yesterday, absolutely superb even though St Mirren played horribly we still needed to take our chances and we did, hopefully that helps us push forward and cement 3rd place going into the break for the World Cup

Anonymous: Good all round performance, against an average St Mirren. Players off the bench contributed well to the game. Do we have a squad with depth now?