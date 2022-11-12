B﻿y Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It won't feel like it now for the players, but this was another fine Livingston performance. They continue to defy budgetary expectations, if not close followers of Scottish football or their own fans who know exactly what they can do.

David Martindale is excellent at setting up a team and they always seem to have an indomitable collective spirit. Nouble is a menace when he gets the ball at his feet, with excellent dribbling skill forming a lethal combination with physical prowess.

They should have had the game sewn up with Sean Kelly's penalty. But in any case, they have 10 more points than they did at the same stage last season. They can be proud of their campaign so far.