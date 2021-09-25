Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes tells Match of the Day: "It was a really tough game. Leeds were what you expect. We got there in the end which was important for us.

"I thought we played much better in the second half and deserved it. I felt we were capable of scoring but when we went 1-0 down I was concerned you're always liable to concede against Leeds because of the way they play."

On if he would have expected anyone other than Antonio to pop up with a 90th minute winner: "I wouldn't say that with the way he played today but it's what centre forwards do. They will tell you they can mis-control it and it can bobble off you're leg but if you're there to score the winner in the 90th minute that's what makes you special."