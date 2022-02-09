Bruno Lage says Wolves can build momentum over the remaining months of the season as his side prepare to meet Arsenal on Thursday.

Wolves face five games in the next 17 days against teams in the top half of the table and could overtake the Gunners with a win at Molineux.

"The way the team is playing gives us confidence," the Portuguese boss said.

"What the team did in December and January gives us the ambition to look up. My team has character. There are good things to conquer in the last three months."

Lage's side are eighth in the Premier League after four wins and one draw in their past five league games and would move onto 37 points - one more than Arsenal - if they secure victory.