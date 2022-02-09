Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick needs his side to be "ruthless" when they're in control, according to former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

United dominated the first half against Burnley, taking the lead and having two goals disallowed, before the Clarets fought back in the second half.

"In the first half, they attacked at will," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Pogba and Fernandes were playing off shoulders and they looked good.

"But when United are on top they don't finish games off. Rangnick needs them to be ruthless when they are in control.

"If you give the opposition chance to regroup, you'll see a different game - 90 minutes is a long time to try and control a football match."

Listen to full discussion of United's draw at Turf Moor from 21'03 on BBC Sounds