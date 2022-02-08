'Hammers helped pick Kidderminster players up'

Kidderminster Harriers boss Russell Penn said spending time with David Moyes after Saturday's FA Cup loss to West Ham made him realise how similar the two managers are.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "It just showed me how real he is, to be honest.

"When you put the ball away and you sit down in an office, have a couple of pints of beer and you just talk football and life, it shows you that we’re all human.

"You look at these managers in awe and think they are on a different planet, but they’re really not. They have the same values - it’s just the football is a million miles apart."

Penn added that the way the Hammers conducted themselves after the game helped pick his players up.

He said: "It was very hard after the game because their heads were on the floor. I’ll tell you what did pick them up, that was the West Ham players coming in the changing room and doing the shirt swaps.

"I think that lifted them a little bit and they realised what they had just put in. They gave heart and soul on Saturday - quality also.

"We were seconds away from history and that is going to hurt a few people but, on reflection, in five or 10 years’ time there will be a lot of pride in how they conducted themselves and how they played."

