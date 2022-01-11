AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Nathan Ake after losing centre-back Simon Kjaer for the rest of the season, and the move makes a lot of sense, says the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "Nathan Ake did really well for Bournemouth in a struggling team. He’s gone to Manchester City and is not getting all that much game time.

"He is very much part of the squad and will feel he is part of things to an extent, but he has been linked with a move a few times.

"But will Manchester City be willing to let him go, given he is cover for the three centre-backs - Stones, Laporte and Dias - in front of him? It’s certainly one to keep your eye on.

"When I look at a transfer, I like to look at whether it makes sense in terms of what a team needs, how much a player is playing and whether they might be available - and this one ticks all those boxes. He might be available, he’s not playing and the club trying to sign him definitely are in the market for a centre-back."

