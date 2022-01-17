Rooney has been 'nothing short of outstanding' at Derby

Wayne Rooney deserves to be linked with the Everton manager's job because of the job he is doing at Derby, according to former Toffees midfielder Leon Osman.

Rooney is one of a number of managers being linked with the vacancy after Rafael Benitez was sacked.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Osman said: "Wayne’s in the mix because there’s no outstanding candidate at the moment.

"There’s not one name that you look at and think that he’s the man to come in and take control of the club.

"Albeit he's new to his managerial career, his name is going to be mentioned because the role he is performing under really difficult circumstances has been nothing short of outstanding.

"If Derby were to somehow miraculously stay in the league, it would be the best escape of all time.

"But there are others. It has to be somebody young. It has to be someone exciting that the club can get behind to try to bring that success back."