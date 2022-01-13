United interested in 'brilliant' Lamptey

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, who would be a "brilliant" signing, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "Tariq Lamptey is one of my favourite Premier League footballers.

"He’s still only 21, he’s done brilliantly at Brighton and started at Chelsea. What it’s really evidence of is how strong Chelsea’s academy system is. They sold him for a fair bit of money to Brighton. He’s been there 18 months and for me has been one of the outstanding right-backs in the Premier League when fit.

"I’m not surprised Manchester United are looking at him because they spent £40m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Him and Diogo Dalot are two right-back signings that haven’t really worked out and it’s damning of United’s recruitment.

"I do love Lamptey and think he’s a really talented full-back and the right-back competition for England is really intense at the moment but I think he’s a future England international."

