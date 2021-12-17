Newcastle v Man City: Team news

Newcastle will assess the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin, who was withdrawn during the defeat at Liverpool.

Jamal Lewis is sidelined because of a hamstring injury sustained at Anfield but Callum Wilson could be recalled after starting on the bench in midweek.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is expected to feature despite being substituted in the win against Leeds United with a muscular problem.

Joao Cancelo is available following suspension.

