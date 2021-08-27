Bielsa on Llorente, Koch, Forshaw & Bamford
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Burnley.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Bielsa confirmed that defender Diego Llorente is fit enough to make his first Premier League start of the campaign. The Spain international got through his 45 minutes against Crewe unscathed after a pre-season injury;
Fellow defender Robin Koch is a doubt after a pubis injury. Bielsa said "he is evolving but is not completely healthy just yet";
Midfielder Adam Forshaw has reacted well to what Bielsa said was a "very intense" hour against Crewe and his recovery has been satisfactory;
The Argentine also says he is happy striker Patrick Bamford has received a call up by England. He added: "He has made a lot of effort, in my opinion he deserves it... and he has improved his efficiency."