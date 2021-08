Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, has been called up to the England squad for September's 2022 World Cup qualifiers after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury.

Reds team-mate and skipper Jordan Henderson, 31, joins Alexander-Arnold in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad.

The Three Lions play three games in seven days as they face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in next month's qualifiers.

