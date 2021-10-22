Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both these teams are in mid-table for a reason - there are some positives about the way they have started the season, but there are ways to get at them too.

Aston Villa suffered a late collapse against Wolves last time out, while Arsenal scraped a draw with Crystal Palace on Monday in a game that said more about where they are at the moment than their recent run of three straight wins did.

The Gunners probably thought they had turned the corner after their poor start to the season but I don't think that is the case. I'm going with them to win this one, but that is mainly down to them having home advantage - it is going to be another close one.

Elena's prediction: Arsenal were a bit dodgy at the start of the season while Aston Villa have been more good than bad. This is going to be a draw. 1-1

Haydn's prediction: Arsenal have picked up and are on a bit of a roll at the moment. 1-0

