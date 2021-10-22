Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Manchester United's performance to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They can have spells where they are awful, as well as when they are very hard to stop.

If United had been beaten then that would have been a bonus for Liverpool but, instead, both of them are on a high going into the weekend.

There is probably more pressure on United to get a positive result, because they have dropped points in each of their past three league games, but a draw would not be a bad result for either camp and that's what I'm going for.

Liverpool won't change the way they play - they can't. The reason I think United will shut up shop is because, if they are open, you would fear the worst for them.

Elena's prediction: United to win it, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner in the last minute. 1-0

Haydn's prediction: I'm going with United but we've got to keep a clean sheet. That's a big ask with Mohamed Salah playing the way he is for Liverpool. His goals against Manchester City and Watford were just beautiful. 2-0

Haydn's favourite Manchester United player: I think Edinson Cavani is brilliant, with his work-rate he puts in. His movement is so good. I do like Scott McTominay too, although he is going through a bit of a dodgy patch at the moment. I'm a defensive midfielder myself, and I actually used to model my game on Ander Herrera when he played for United, because of his passion and, again, his work-rate. The best ever was Xavi, though.

