Arsenal's attempts to land 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic have hit a stumbling block due to the Serbia player's agents refusing to hold talks. (Mail), external

German side Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for Arsenal and former England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column