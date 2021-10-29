Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brentford have lost two on the spin in the league now, but they are not going to change the way they play - they will keep creating chances.

Despite that, I am going for Burnley to get their first league win of the season - mostly on the basis that eventually they have got to win a game, but also because Ben Mee will be back in their defence.

I think Clarets boss Sean Dyche will expect to beat Brentford at home too, so they will be on the front foot and get right into the Bees.

Roger's prediction: Brentford have made a good start to the season. I always see them scoring, but it is going to be close. 0-1

