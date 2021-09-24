Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Fantasy football top performers

Brentford secured a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Brentford players:

Ivan Toney (3)

Ethan Pinnock (2)

Kristoffer Ajer (1)

So which Wolves and Brentford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds