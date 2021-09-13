BBC Sport

Southampton v West Ham: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
  • Southampton ended a run of 14 Premier League matches without a clean sheet, with this their first since March against Sheffield United. On home soil, it was their first since a 1-0 win over Liverpool in January.

  • West Ham are unbeaten in their first four Premier League matches of a season for the first time since 1999-00, when they won three and drew one.

  • Southampton have failed to win any of their opening four Premier League games of the season for the first time since 2016-17, recovering to finish eighth that season.