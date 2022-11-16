S﻿andy Armour from the Killie Hippo fanzine spoke on the Kilmarnock episode of the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast about the Ayrshire club's ambitions as well as the current state of play.

“We got Derek McInnes on board to take us up the Premiership, not just survive at the bottom of it.

“The board must have thought they had a real coup when they signed McInnes and most fans would agree with that. I think they’ve sat down and thought, ‘this is a long-term project’.

"But the flip side of that is it takes longer for the manager to get the squad that he wants. This time next year – I hope we stay up – we will be a different beast. However, the hard bit is staying here in the meantime, the fans have to be patient.

"﻿It’s still relatively early, there is a long way to go but it’s been very up and down. Our away form is absolutely embarrassing.

"There are a few teams separated by very, very little so it is fine margins. I haven’t lost all optimism but I am a little bit worried. We don’t have an identifiable style of play."