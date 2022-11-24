M﻿andeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Ward was only promoted into the role last summer when he moved up from his assistant sporting director position to replace Michael Edwards.

The Reds are surprised and disappointed by the decision but believe the football operation will continue to function effectively until his departure.

Ward, who was Manchester City's scouting strategist from 2010 to 2012 before a move to Liverpool, intends on taking a break and there is no indication he is leaving for a new role in the immediate future.

Ward’s exit will result in Liverpool assessing their transfer set-up, with manager Jurgen Klopp and chief executive Billy Hogan being pivotal in the process.

It comes amid Liverpool chairman Tom Werner saying the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, were “exploring a sale” of the club.