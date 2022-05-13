Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961.

The Gunners suffered their heaviest league defeat by Spurs since April 1983 (5-0), while this was the first time they have trailed by more than two goals in a Premier League fixture against them.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 52 goals in London derby matches in the Premier League (41 goals, 11 assists), overtaking Frank Lampard (50) with Thursday's two goals. Only Thierry Henry (55) now has more combined goals and assists than Kane in this fixture in Premier League history.