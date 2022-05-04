More of your views on the future of Christian Eriksen:

Phil: It would be magnificent to keep Eriksen, but not essential. With him, we could be a steady mid-table side. At the start of the season, I assumed we'd go straight down, but that it'd be a great experience. Everything changed after one game and I was immediately looking at the table every week after the Arsenal win. Our best results were Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ian: Brentford need Eriksen as the team will energise around him. Hopefully he will stay on for Brentford's second Premier League season.

Theo: Eriksen completes our team and gives Ivan Toney the service he needs to prove himself as a top Premier League striker. Hanging on to him would really help hold our team together and give us that spark of quality that makes us capable of taking on even the best teams in the toughest league in the world. Hoping for another top season for the Bees.

Jesse: Absolutely, Brentford have been transformed by the maturity and play making of Eriksen. Will he continue? Yes, he’s well suited and enjoying the pace and praise no doubt.