Klopp on Thiago's fitness, a 'really special' final and Ancelotti
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp said there's a "good chance" Thiago will be fit to play, adding that "he could be able to train tomorrow".
He said that being back in the Champions League final is "really special" and that they are there on merit. He added: "We are not here by magic. We are in the final because we deserve it. We were in the group of death as you call it."
He described Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as "fantastic company" and "a really nice guy". He added: "He is one of the most successful managers in the world but he is also a role model in how he deals with success."
On facing Real Madrid again, he said: "Real are full of experience and know exactly how to approach a final, we felt that in 2018. That was a massive advantage to them that night."
On conceding the first goal in five of the past six games, he said: "Maybe it's good preparation - if you turn up for Champions League final and think everything will go your way, that's naive."