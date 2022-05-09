Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s relegation fate has already been sealed, with head coach Dean Smith urging them to play with pride over the final few games of the season.

They will be in the Championship next season but can still finish above Watford and get off the bottom of the Premier League table.

They won’t do that with performances like the one that saw them rolled over 4-0 by West Ham on Sunday. It was a limp, mistake-ridden display.

Around 300 Norwich fans protested outside the ground about the way the club is being run. They are unhappy about the meek nature of the Canaries’ latest relegation.

An Instagram story posted by on-loan defender Brandon Williams also attracted plenty of attention before being deleted.

I understand the player was unhappy after being followed home by a small group of supporters after the game.

The season can’t end soon enough for Norwich.