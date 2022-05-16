Manchester City's draw at West Ham on Sunday means Liverpool remain well and truly in the title race - but the Reds must now do their bit by winning at Southampton on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side still have their eyes set on the quadruple following their FA Cup win at the weekend, but how tired will his players be after enduring 120 minutes at Wembley?

Can he afford to rotate his squad? Will Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk be available?

It's time to pick your Liverpool team to face Southampton