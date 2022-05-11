Manchester United are interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, but Napolia want at least 100m euros (£85.5m) for the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia), external

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he turned down a 140m euro (£120m) offer for 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a target for Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Rai Sport, via Talksport), external

The Old Trafford club are keen on signing RB Leipzig and France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Sky Sports Germany), external

United are also ready to meet the £38m asking price for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal Under-21 defender Goncalo Inacio, 20. (A Bola - in Portuguese), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of West Bromwich Albion's 29-year-old England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who started his career at Old Trafford. (Standard), external

United are getting close to agreeing a contract with Ajax assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford (Fabrizio Romano), external

