Transfer news: Spurs likely to win race for Johnstone

Tottenham look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 29. The England international, who started his career at Old Trafford, would be back-up to Hugo Lloris at Spurs. (Standard)

Spurs are also considering offering former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure a coaching role when he completes his Uefa badges. (Standard)

Left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, is a Barcelona target. (Mirror)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column