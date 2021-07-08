Former England captain Alan Shearer described full-backs Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker as "superb" during the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.

Manchester City right-back Walker and Manchester United left-back Shaw both played the full 120 minutes as the Three Lions reached Sunday's final with a 2-1 victory after extra time.

"The two full-backs gave protection when they needed, they supported up front when they had to do that and they worked extremely hard," Shearer said on BBC One.

"They made it very difficult for Denmark."

Relive extended highlights of England's victory over Denmark on BBC iPlayer