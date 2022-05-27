'I knew my last job was to score my penalty'
"Nerves? They're just negative energy. Give me a penalty and I'd fancy myself to score nine times out of 10."
Dietmar Hamann knows about high-pressure spot-kicks.
He was the first up for Liverpool on that remarkable night in Istanbul when Liverpool beat AC Milan in a shootout after a 3-3 draw.
BBC World Service's Sporting Witness has gone back in time 17 years to find out what Hamann remembers of one of the most famous comebacks in football history.