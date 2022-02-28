Brentford 0-2 Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Newcastle remain unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Brentford (W5 D1), in a run stretching back to October 1992.
Brentford are winless in their last eight Premier League games, picking up just a single point from the last 24 on offer (W0 D1 L7). No side is on a longer current run without a victory in the league than the Bees.
Since Joe Willock made his league debut for Newcastle (6 February 2021) he has scored more Premier League goals for the club than any other player (10).
Josh Dasilva was sent off for the second time as a Brentford player, previously seeing red in January 2021 against Tottenham in the League Cup. Indeed, only Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark (9th minute vs Norwich in November) has been sent off earlier in a Premier League game this season than the Brentford midfielder (11th minute).