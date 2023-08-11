'Comfortable mid-table finish' or 'just above the drop zone'?

Your viewsBBC Sport

We asked you for your predictions on where Nottingham Forest would finish in the Premier League.

Here are some of your comments:

Luke: I think it’s not too ambitious to suggest we can finish 13th. We don’t have to gel a new squad this year, we have a host of players now with a Premier League season under their belt, the promoted sides aren’t as strong and finally, our rivals in the bottom half haven’t strengthened. That being said, I would still take 17th!

D.Fletcher: Whatever happens in the first 10 games the board and supporters must keep faith with Steve. I am not impressed with the new arrivals so far, and if Johnson leaves, it's going to be bottom six.

George: I predict that Forest will work hard to consolidate the squad and will finish just above the drop zone at the end of the season.

Richard: I think we will have a good season. We just need one more player and a comfortable mid-table finish.

Gary: 14th position at the end of the 23-24 season isn't too much to expect really. There is half a dozen clubs that Forest should finish above. Also is it unreasonable to think that the away form will be better?

