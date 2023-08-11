We asked you for your predictions on where Nottingham Forest would finish in the Premier League.

Here are some of your comments:

Luke: I think it’s not too ambitious to suggest we can finish 13th. We don’t have to gel a new squad this year, we have a host of players now with a Premier League season under their belt, the promoted sides aren’t as strong and finally, our rivals in the bottom half haven’t strengthened. That being said, I would still take 17th!

D.Fletcher: Whatever happens in the first 10 games the board and supporters must keep faith with Steve. I am not impressed with the new arrivals so far, and if Johnson leaves, it's going to be bottom six.

George: I predict that Forest will work hard to consolidate the squad and will finish just above the drop zone at the end of the season.

Richard: I think we will have a good season. We just need one more player and a comfortable mid-table finish.

Gary: 14th position at the end of the 23-24 season isn't too much to expect really. There is half a dozen clubs that Forest should finish above. Also is it unreasonable to think that the away form will be better?