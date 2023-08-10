He did not elaborate on Willy Gnonto's unavailability for the Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town: "Nothing to add to what I spoke about [last night]. Willy was in training today and trained really well. Let's see what happens. All players under contract are part of my plans."

On managing players that wish to leave: "In my opinion, you have to be in the driving seat [when it comes to release clauses]. My attitude is that we don't sign players if they want an exit clause. I just want players who are fully committed."

He wants to avoid this situation happening again: "We cannot blame the players. We offered the contracts. But it's important to learn our lessons for the future."

He would not comment on Tyler Adams' future with the US international still sidelined with a hamstring injury:“He’s still three weeks from joining us in training. I don’t expect him to be back before international break. If any business is done behind the scenes, that’s not for me to comment.”

Farke also would not say anything about the Max Aarons deal or reports of Bournemouth overtaking Leeds in the race for his signature, saying Aarons was not his player so it was not fair to comment.