'Brilliant ambassador' Forrest 'worthy' of Celtic Park sell-out

Brendan Rodgers says "brilliant ambassador" James Forrest is "worthy" of a full-capacity Celtic Park for his testimonial match against Athletic Bilbao.

Rodgers' men will welcome the La Liga side on 1 August in a game that will honour Forrest's 14-year career at the club.

The 32-year-old made his Celtic debut in 2009 and has since gone on to make 467 appearances, while scoring 102 goals and winning 23 domestic honours.

"Sometimes when you come through the system, you don’t get the same accolades as others," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"But to play the number of games he has, to win the trophies he’s won and to still be as humble is a great testament to James and the person he is.

"He was absolutely brilliant during my first time here, a very important member of the squad, and he will be that this time as well.

"I hope his testimonial will get as many people there as possible because you don’t see it too many times in the modern game, someone being at a club for so long."