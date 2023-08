Centre-backs Robbie Deas and Stuart Findlay, and match-winning Brad Lyons make Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's, team of the week following their performances against Rangers on Saturday night.

Deas and Findlay looked like they'd be playing together for years, with their relationship in the heart of defence oozing solidity and stability.

Lyons' swept home the only goal of the game... he was always going to be in it, wasn't he?