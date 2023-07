Spartans shocked Dundee United with a 1-0 win in their Viaplay Cup opener.

Blair Henderson struck the only goal from close range in the 11th minute.

Liam Grimshaw went close in added time as United pushed for a leveller.

Elsewhere in Group B, Peterhead and Partick Thistle drew 1-1, with Thistle winning the resulting penalty shootout. United host Thistle on Tuesday, when Scottish League 2 newcomers Spartans are at home to Falkirk.